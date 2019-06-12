(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson launches his push to become the next prime minister, vowing to lead Britain out of the European Union in October with or without a deal. It will be the first time the bookmakers’ favorite has faced public questioning for months, and investors will be trying to gauge just how much appetite he has for a no-deal exit.

Boris Johnson Pitches for U.K. Leadership Vowing Oct. 31 Brexit

Key Developments

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss defends Johnson

Poll for Daily Telegraph newspaper indicates Johnson could win potential election

Labour is trying to seize control of parliamentary agenda to block a no-deal exit

Truss Forced to Defend Johnson (7:50 a.m.)

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, who nominated Johnson for Conservative leader, was forced on the defensive in a series of broadcast interviews ahead of Johnson’s launch.

Asked about Johnson being sacked from a senior position by a former Tory leader after allegedly lying about an extra-marital affair, Truss told BBC radio: “I do not think the British public are interested in Boris’ personal life." She also faced questions about Johnson’s record as foreign secretary and his character.

Coming Up

* Boris Johnson is set to launch his campaign this morning. See our live blog here* Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks to Bloomberg Television at 10:40 a.m.* Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in Parliament at noon* EU to publish more no-deal advice* Home Secretary Sajid Javid launches his campaign this afternoon; more hustings follow

