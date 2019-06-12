1h ago
Favorite Boris Johnson Launches Leadership Bid: Brexit Update
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson launches his push to become the next prime minister, vowing to lead Britain out of the European Union in October with or without a deal. It will be the first time the bookmakers’ favorite has faced public questioning for months, and investors will be trying to gauge just how much appetite he has for a no-deal exit.
Boris Johnson Pitches for U.K. Leadership Vowing Oct. 31 Brexit
Key Developments
- Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss defends Johnson
- Poll for Daily Telegraph newspaper indicates Johnson could win potential election
- Labour is trying to seize control of parliamentary agenda to block a no-deal exit
Truss Forced to Defend Johnson (7:50 a.m.)
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Liz Truss, who nominated Johnson for Conservative leader, was forced on the defensive in a series of broadcast interviews ahead of Johnson’s launch.
Asked about Johnson being sacked from a senior position by a former Tory leader after allegedly lying about an extra-marital affair, Truss told BBC radio: “I do not think the British public are interested in Boris’ personal life." She also faced questions about Johnson’s record as foreign secretary and his character.
Coming Up
* Boris Johnson is set to launch his campaign this morning. See our live blog here* Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond speaks to Bloomberg Television at 10:40 a.m.* Prime Minister Theresa May takes questions in Parliament at noon* EU to publish more no-deal advice* Home Secretary Sajid Javid launches his campaign this afternoon; more hustings follow
