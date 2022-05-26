(Bloomberg) -- Two Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who investigated Larry Nassar, the former U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor convicted of sexual abuse, won’t face criminal charges, the Justice Department said.

The decision was made after multiple reviews of evidence and the recommendation of prosecutors, and despite findings that the agents gave inaccurate or incomplete information to investigators, according to a statement Thursday from the department. The information collected wasn’t enough to file a criminal case, according to the statement.

“This does not in any way reflect a view that the investigation of Nassar was handled as it should’ve been, nor in any way reflects approval or disregard of the conduct of the former agents,” the Justice Department said.

The FBI and Justice Department faced intense criticism for failing to properly investigate allegations against Nassar before he was convicted in 2017 on a variety of state and federal charges of sexually abusing young athletes.

The criticism included failing to prosecute FBI agents for improper conduct. That prompted the Justice Department to open its investigation last year into failures by both FBI agents and prosecutors to properly investigate Nassar. More than 100 women accused him of sexual abuse.

