(Bloomberg) -- Law enforcement agencies are boosting a reward for information on the unknown individual who placed pipe bombs outside political targets one day before the Capitol riot in Washington ahead of the second anniversary of the attack.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Metropolitan Police Department will pay as much as $500,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible, according to an FBI press release Wednesday. That is up from an offer of $100,000.

“For two years, a dedicated team of FBI agents, analysts, and law enforcement partners have been tirelessly reviewing evidence and digital media related to this case,” said David Sundberg, assistant director in charge of the FBI Washington Field Office, in a press release.

On Jan. 5, 2021, an individual placed pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee. As part of their investigation, the agencies conducted about 1,000 interviews, collected more than 39,000 video files and analyzed about 500 tips, according to the release. The search continues as the government’s wide-ranging investigation into storming of the Capitol has led to more than 950 arrests.

“We remain committed to ensuring accountability for those criminally responsible for the January 6 assault on our democracy. And we remain committed to doing everything in our power to prevent this from ever happening again,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

