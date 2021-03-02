(Bloomberg) -- Violent extremists motivated by racial and anti-government ideology have emerged as the biggest domestic terrorism threat, FBI Director Christopher Wray will tell senators in his first public testimony since President Joe Biden took office.

Wray will face a barrage of questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday about whether intelligence and law enforcement agencies were aware of the danger facing lawmakers when violent supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“There are obvious questions: What did he know and when did he know it and who did he tell?” Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, the committee’s chairman, told reporters Monday. “Those are questions which have been raised in other hearings, but he is the man of the hour. As the head of the FBI, I think he has a special position, place, to answer that question.”

The leader of the Federal Bureau of Investigation will also detail what his agency is doing to get ahead of threats in the months and years ahead. The bureau remains on alert for possible attacks in coming weeks, according to an FBI official who briefed reporters last week on condition of anonymity.

The FBI sees the top domestic violent extremist threats for 2021 as racially or ethnically motivated, as well as those with an anti-government and anti-authority bent, the official said.

That comes after acts of domestic extremism in 2020 that were unlike anything the bureau has seen in decades. Last year, three of four fatal domestic terrorist attacks were committed by individuals ascribing to anti-government or anti-authority violent extremist ideology, the official said.

Although Trump and his supporters frequently cited urban violence by leftist anarchists who call themselves antifa, Wray testified last year that white supremacists pose the biggest domestic threat.

The FBI made 180 arrests related to domestic terrorism during fiscal year 2020 using a mix of federal, state and local charges, the official added.

Since the Jan. 6 attack, the Justice Department and FBI have been conducting one of the largest investigations in their history, charging rioters with offenses from trespass to conspiracy. Attention is increasingly turning toward established groups like the “Oath Keepers,” who prosecutors say actively planned and coordinated the Capitol breach, which took place as lawmakers were meeting to confirm Biden’s Electoral College victory.

The Judiciary Committee hearing, which starts at 10 a.m., takes place as about 5,000 National Guard troops remain deployed in Washington in the riot’s aftermath. They are expected to return home by the end of next week unless requested to stay on by U.S. Capitol Police.

Two other Senate committees will hold a joint hearing on Wednesday where officials from the FBI, Defense Department and Department of Homeland Security will testify.

“There’s no question in my mind that there was a failure to take this threat more seriously, despite widespread social media content and public reporting that indicated violence was extremely likely,” Senator Gary Peters, the Democratic chairman of one of those panels, the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said last week.

Law enforcement officials responsible for security in and around the Capitol told the committees last week that they didn’t receive information about specific threats collected by the FBI’s Norfolk, Virginia, field office prior to the Jan. 6 attack.

The FBI said in a statement that the information was communicated through the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force in Washington within 40 minutes of receiving it.

“The information obtained by our Norfolk office was on a message board thread and could not be attributed to a specific individual,” the FBI said. “The language was aspirational in nature with no specific and credible details.”

Regardless, the Norfolk field office created what’s called a “situational information report” to disseminate the raw intelligence to law enforcement agencies in the nation’s capital. The information also was posted on a law enforcement portal that’s available to law enforcement officers nationwide, according to the bureau.

Wray, who was appointed to replace fired FBI chief James Comey in 2017, was a surprise survivor of the Trump era. The former president often talked about firing Wray, but never did. And early in Biden’s tenure, the new president signaled he would keep the FBI chief -- whose 10-year term ends in 2027 -- in his post.

