(Bloomberg) -- The FBI has concluded that there was no hate crime at Talladega Superspeedway, Nascar said, capping an episode that threatened to set back efforts to improve its image.

What was believed to be a noose in the garage of driver Bubba Wallace, the circuit’s only Black driver, was confirmed by the agency to be the rope from a pull-down garage door. Evidence showed that the “garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall,” according to a statement released by Nascar.

Earlier this month, Wallace spoke out about the display of the Confederate flag at Nascar events. The organization subsequently banned the flying of the flag at its events, saying it wanted to provide “a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans.”

The rope was discovered on Sunday in the lead-up to the Geico 500. On Monday, drivers rallied around Wallace before the start of the race in a show of solidarity.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.