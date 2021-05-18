(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation has been reviewing a possible scheme to funnel illegal donations to the 2020 re-election campaign of U.S. Senator Susan Collins, recently unsealed court records in Washington show.

The FBI is investigating whether two officials for the Martin Defense Group, Martin Kao and Clifford Chen, illegally donated money to the Republican senator’s campaign, according to a search-warrant application filed in federal court in April.

“Bank records I have reviewed indicate that Martin Kao reimbursed his family members for their donations to the Collins for Senator campaign committee, in violation of federal law,” an FBI agent said in an affidavit. The court document was unsealed earlier this month.

Annie Clark, a spokeswoman for Collins, said the senator’s campaign “had absolutely no knowledge of anything alleged in the warrant.”

The donations to Collins’ campaign under investigation were a small percentage of the more than $30 million in receipts her campaign raised in the last cycle. Outside PACs on both sides spent many millions more in one of the most expensive Senate races in the country.

