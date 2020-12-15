(Bloomberg) -- SEB AB, Swedbank AB and Danske Bank A/S are being investigated by three federal authorities in the U.S., namely the Ministry of Justice, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the federal prosecutor’s office in New York’s southern district, Dagens Industri reported without saying where it got the information.

The investigations appear to include alleged fraud, as well as money laundering, the Swedish newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

The Swedish Ministry of Justice received a formal request for legal aid from the U.S. Department of Justice this summer due to the money laundering investigation in that country, the article said.

The development sent the shares of Swedbank and SEB down as much as 8% and 5%, respectively, as of 2:18 p.m. Stockholm time on Tuesday. Danske fell 3%.

