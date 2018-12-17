FBI's Flynn Notes Show He Was Aware of Nature of First Interview

(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Robert Mueller, acting on a court order, made public FBI agents’ notes summarizing their interview with former Trump National Security Adviser Michael Flynn that led to the criminal charge for which he’s to be sentenced Tuesday.

Flynn was told the identities of the interviewing agents as well as the “nature of the interview,” according to the first page of the heavily redacted notes filed late Monday.

Lawyers for the three-time Bronze Star recipient had criticized the FBI agents who initially interviewed Flynn in January 2017, in their 178-page response to Mueller’s request for leniency on his behalf. In exchange for his cooperation with the Special Counsel’s investigation into Russian interference into the 2016 presidential election, Mueller didn’t press for any jail time.

Despite their touting Flynn’s cooperation, his lawyers said the FBI agents didn’t warn Flynn of the penalties he faced for making false statements. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan acknowledged the criticisms of the FBI and asked prosecutors to submit notes regarding the interview.

To contact the reporter on this story: Andrew Harris in Washington at aharris16@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: David Glovin at dglovin@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wollman, Peter Blumberg

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.