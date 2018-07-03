(Bloomberg) -- FBI agent Peter Strzok, a central target of allegations by President Donald Trump and his allies of investigative bias and misconduct, has been subpoenaed to testify publicly on July 10 before two House committees.

The subpoena issued Tuesday by Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia comes a week after Strzok was interviewed behind closed doors by that committee and members and staff of the Oversight and Government Reform panel.

There was no immediate comment from the lawyer for Strzok, whose anti-Trump text exchanges in 2016 fed Republican allegations of bias in the FBI.

In a letter Friday to the Judiciary Committee staff, the lawyer, Aitan Goelman, complained that Republicans have been “grandstanding” and “twisting” his answers from last week’s closed-door interview.

He wrote that his client wouldn’t appear voluntarily for the July 10 hearing.

Trump has criticized Strzok on Twitter as “the leader of the Rigged Witch Hunt for a long period of time.” Strzok served briefly on the Russia probe led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller but was removed after his text messages were discovered.

