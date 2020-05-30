The top lawyer in the FBI, Dana Boente, has been asked to resign, NBC reports, citing two sources familiar with the decision. The move came from the highest levels of the Justice Department rather than from FBI Director Wray, the sources say.

An FBI spokesman confirmed to NBC News that Boente resigned on Friday. His retirement will take effect on June 30.

