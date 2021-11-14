(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation said no data or personal identifiable information was accessed or compromised on the agency’s network after hackers sent fake emails yesterday using its Law Enforcement Enterprise Portal.

The illegitimate email originated from an FBI-operated server, which was “dedicated to pushing notifications for LEEP and was not part of the FBI’s corporate email service,” said the agency in a statement on Sunday on the update of the incident.

FBI's Email System Compromised, Hackers Warn of Cyber Threat

The FBI “remediated the software vulnerability,” warned partners to ignore the fake emails, and confirmed “the integrity of our networks” after learning of the incident, it said.

