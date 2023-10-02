(Bloomberg) -- The UK Financial Conduct Authority fined a brokerage subsidiary of Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., one of the world’s largest crop traders, for repeated failure to impose proper anti-money-laundering controls.

London-based ADM Investor Services International Ltd. was fined almost £6.5 million ($7.9 million) for multiple shortcomings between 2014 and 2016, according to a statement. The firm generated some 32% of its gross profit from “high-risk clients” during the period and had dozens of customers who were based in jurisdictions notorious for their money-laundering risks and who were “politically exposed persons,” the regulator said.

“ADM Investor Services’ failures put it at risk of being used to facilitate financial crime,” Therese Chambers, the FCA’s joint executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said in the statement. “These failings continued even after the firm had received clear warnings on the need to improve its systems.”

The ADM unit, which the FCA said facilitates more than 180 million derivatives contracts every year, was embroiled in a complex UK investigation in 2016. Police in the City of London arrested a broker at its offices who authorities believed was laundering money for a Russian gang. The criminal case later fell apart and the probe was dropped.

Officials from the FCA found shortcomings across the ADM unit when they made site visits from 2014 to 2016. The firm didn’t carry out proper due diligence on its clients, failed to establish their sources of wealth and didn’t carry out ongoing monitoring. One customer, who was based in a country on the firm’s own “jurisdiction red list,” hadn’t been reviewed in 12 years, the FCA said.

The ADM unit also failed to carry out enhanced due diligence on a company controlled by two Russians that was registered in the British Virgin Islands, used a post-office box in the Caribbean island for its address, and had a bank account in Switzerland, the FCA said. This customer traded several million dollars through the brokerage despite only having share capital of $50,000.

After a visit from the regulators in 2016, the business introduced a series of measures such as agreeing to not take on business from high-risk customers. The requirements were lifted in 2018, according to the statement.

Ana Cruz, a spokesperson for ADM, said the subsidiary recognizes that “the systems in place to mitigate those risks during this period fell short of the expected standards.” The firm took actions to improve its management team, adding officials focused on compliance, finance and money-laundering reporting, she said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.