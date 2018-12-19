(Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority fined Banco Santander SA’s U.K. unit 32.8 million pounds ($42 million) for failing to pass on inheritances to dead customers’ beneficiaries.

The bank didn’t transfer funds totaling 183 million pounds to beneficiaries when it should have, affecting 40,428 customers, the regulator said in a statement Wednesday. The bank also failed to disclose information to the FCA about issues with the probate and bereavement process when it became aware of them.

Santander UK Plc apologizes to the families and beneficiaries of the deceased customers, it said in a statement. It’s now transferred most of the funds in the deceased customers’ accounts to the right beneficiaries and paid compensatory interest, it said, and has improved its systems.

“These failings took too long to be identified and then far too long to be fixed,” Mark Steward, the FCA’s executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said Wednesday. “To the firm’s credit, once these problems were notified to the board and senior management, they were fixed properly and promptly.”

