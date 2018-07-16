(Bloomberg) -- Investment platforms such as Hargreaves Lansdown Plc and Barclays Stockbrokers may lose the right to charge exit fees as the U.K. financial watchdog seeks to make it easier for customers to switch between providers.

The Financial Conduct Authority found that consumers who would benefit from a switch can find it difficult and time-consuming to do so, according to a study published on Monday.

Consumers typically don’t shop around when choosing a platform, with 29 percent either not knowing they pay fees or thinking they don’t pay any, the FCA said. Yet 39 percent of those who have invested through platforms said they were price-sensitive. That’s because it’s hard to find pricing information on platforms’ websites and most also have a large number of fees, with different ways of setting prices, the FCA said.

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown fell as much as 4 percent and were down 79 pence at 1,978 pence as of 8:58 a.m. in London.

Since 2013, the investment platform market has doubled to 500 billion pounds ($662 billion) of assets under administration, driven by rising markets and increasing levels of investment, according to the FCA. In the period, users have risen by about 2.2 million accounts, and revenue from retail customers has grown to 1.3 billion pounds, from 750 million pounds.

Consumers with large cash balances are often unaware of the cost of holding these, or of the effect on returns, the FCA said. The agency said it plans to assess whether exiting rules on disclosure go far enough to ensure consumers are making informed decisions.

To contact the reporter on this story: John Glover in London at johnglover@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Neil Callanan at ncallanan@bloomberg.net, Jon Menon, Andrew Blackman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.