(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has begun an investigation into Home REIT, the landlord targeted by short-seller Viceroy Research.

Home REIT, which rents homes to charities and housing providers, said it would cooperate fully with the regulator, according to a statement Tuesday. The probe covers a period from Sept. 22 2020 to Jan. 3 2023.

Home REIT’s shares were suspended after the company failed to publish its earnings in the wake of Viceroy’s allegations about the financial health and governance of the UK social housing landlord. The company has since replaced its management and has sharply marked down the value of its assets as rent collection plummeted.

The company was externally managed by Alvarium Investments during the period covered by the probe, an external advisor that earned fees to acquire and manage the portfolio. AEW took over management in May.

A spokesperson for the FCA declined to comment on the probe and a spokesperson for Home REIT declined to comment beyond the contents of the statement.

Viceroy’s report, published in November 2022, queried the company’s receivables, the quality and diversity of its major tenants and the outsourced management arrangements.

--With assistance from William Shaw.

