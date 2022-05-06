(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority has raised the prospect of docking pay for staff who disrupt normal business at the regulator in a dispute over pay and conditions.

Some FCA staff began “working to rule,” or refusing to go beyond their minimum contractual requirements, on Friday. The move follows a two-day strike earlier in the week, part of an ongoing row with the regulator’s leadership over reforms to compensation.

The regulator has told line managers that workers who decline to go beyond their contractual terms may see a dip in their performance, leading to other colleagues picking up their work, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. This will be handled on a case-by-case basis via normal performance management processes.

There may be “unusual cases” of staff causing disruption or harm, or only carry out some of their contractual duties, according to the guidance, which states the FCA could withhold pay for periods when workers were in breach of their contracts.

Steve O’Donnell, regional officer at the union Unite, said the intention appeared to be “to frighten people and deter them from taking action.”

“This is unacceptable and only serves to make industrial relations worse and damages trust still further. This is no way to try and resolve the dispute,” he said in emailed comments. Unite has said staff are facing a pay cut after the abolition of what they describe as routine discretionary payments, worth an average of 10-12% of salary.

About 30 staff and union officials protested outside the regulator’s east London headquarters on Wednesday morning. The watchdog updated its plans in March to shake up compensation after staff raised concerns, saying the changes would raise wages for around 800 of the lowest-paid workers by an average of 4,310 pounds ($5,394) a year.

“We are respectful of colleagues who have chosen to work to rule, which is the right of all employees in legally approved industrial action,” said a spokesperson for the FCA. “We have been careful to acknowledge this and clearly understand of the depth of feeling around the changes we have made.”

The regulator has been communicating with colleagues about its expectations on industrial action since the ballot, according to the spokesperson. The regulator expects that the overwhelming majority of staff will keep working as normal with no impact on operations. They added that no action has been taken over staff who went on strike.

