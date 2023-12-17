(Bloomberg) -- The UK Financial Conduct Authority won’t extend its temporary post-Brexit licensing regime past Dec. 31, according to the Financial Times.

The FCA plans to complete work on 116 cases still remaining before the end of 2023, the FT reported on Sunday, citing the body’s chief operations officer Emily Shepperd.

Banks, insurers and asset managers on the temporary licensing regime had several options, including running off their businesses over a five to 10-year period, applying for full authorization in the UK or moving activities to another fully licensed company within their group.

Of the 116 companies and organizations still left, only three had live applications for full authorizations with the FCA, while another six were still confirming their plans for the end of the regime, Shepperd is cited as saying. Some 80 have told the FCA they are preparing to leave the UK or start run-off, according to the report.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.