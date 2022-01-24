(Bloomberg) -- Employees of the U.K.’s markets watchdog are voting Monday on whether to pursue “industrial action,” the latest escalation in a dispute between the regulator and staff over planned pay cuts and scrapped bonuses.

Unite, a union representing staff at the Financial Conduct Authority, has launched the ballot after the regulator’s management had “refused to negotiate with the workforce on a program of severe cost-cutting,” the union said in an emailed statement. The FCA’s program included pay cuts and imposing an appraisal system that would disadvantage “strong performers,” the union said.

The changes are part of FCA Chief Executive Officer Nikhil Rathi’s attempts to revamp the regulator. The regulator had previously decided to stop paying bonuses to its top officials amid criticism for its failure to stop a multimillion-pound bond scandal that hit retail investors.

Read more: Britain’s Finance Regulator Cancels Bonus Pay for Top Officials

Representatives for the FCA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.