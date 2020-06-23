(Bloomberg) -- A court ruling on Tuesday will allow the U.S. Federal Communications Commission to move ahead with plans to auction rights to airwave bandwidths crucial to development of the next-generation 5G mobile networks.

The U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington on Tuesday rejected a request by four small, foreign-based satellite operators to delay the process while they argue in a lawsuit that the auction of C-band airwaves would unfairly benefit their competitors.

“Appellants have not satisfied the stringent requirements for a stay pending appeal,” the court wrote.

ABS Global Ltd., Empresa Argentina del Soluciones Satelitales SA, Hispamar Satelites SA and Hispasat SA say the auction would force them to give up parts of the C-band without proper compensation.

The sale of the C-band swath for mobile broadband use has been a priority of FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who hopes to use the airwaves to promote 5G service. The FCC was scheduled to hold the auction on Dec. 8.

Read More: How Race to 5G in U.S. Hit Speed Bump Called C-Band

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.