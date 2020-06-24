(Bloomberg) -- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai called on phone and broadband providers not to cut off customers for nonpayment after a pledge to maintain connections during the coronavirus pandemic expires June 30.

More than 780 providers including AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., T-Mobile US Inc., Comcast Corp., and Cox Communications Inc. have joined the pledge that Pai announced in March.

“I’ve called on providers not to disconnect consumers and small businesses in July who have fallen behind on their bills,” Pai said at a Senate hearing.

Pai urged companies to extend payments so customers could catch up, and suggested that Congress provide funding to help ensure connections to broadband and telephone services.

