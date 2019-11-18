(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Communications Commission moved toward controlling a lucrative airwaves sale in a public auction rather than letting Intelsat SA and SES SA conduct a private sale of the frequencies.

The plan, which could slash the satellite companies’ payout by billions of dollars, was announced by FCC Chairman Ajit Pai in a tweet.

Intelsat plunged as much as 30% on the news. Shares were down 22% to $10.47 at 11:57 a.m. in New York before trading was halted.

Pai said the airwaves sale should free airwaves for 5G wireless use, do so quickly and generate revenue for the federal government.

“I’ve concluded that the best way to advance these principles is through a public auction,” Pai said in a tweet.

Intelsat and SES -- both based in Luxembourg -- want to sell airwaves used to send shows to TV stations across the U.S. Buyers could include wireless providers gearing up for fast 5G networks. TV shows still would travel to stations over airwaves not sold.

To contact the reporter on this story: Todd Shields in Washington at tshields3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Elizabeth Wasserman, Anna Edgerton

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.