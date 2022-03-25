(Bloomberg) -- AO Kaspersky Lab, China Telecom (Americas) Corp, and China Mobile International USA Inc. were added to a U.S. list of companies deemed a threat to national security.

The action by the Federal Communications Commission is part of its efforts to “strengthen America’s communications networks against national security threats,” Jessica Rosenworcel, the agency’s chairwoman, said in a news release.

Once a company is on the list, federal subsidies can’t be used to purchase its equipment or services.

The FCC last year placed five Chinese companies on the list. They were Huawei Technologies Co., ZTE Corp., Hytera Communications Corp., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co.

