(Bloomberg) -- Federal Communications Commission Acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel expressed confidence discussions can resolve a dispute between aviation and wireless interests over use of 5G airwaves.

“You asked if I have confidence in our ability to resolve these issues with mitigation,” Rosenworcel said during a news conference Thursday. “The answer to that is yes, but I have no further details to share with you at this time.”

Aviation industry officials have said 5G signals on certain airwaves could disturb safety equipment on aircraft, while the FCC and the mobile industry have said there is no evidence of a problem. Mobile providers said they’ll delay using the airwaves for a month, until early January.

On Wednesday the top air U.S. safety regulator characterized as “very productive” discussions that include the FCC.

Meredith Attwell Baker, president of the CTIA wireless trade group, in an online posting Thursday said a delay in using the airwaves would cause “real harm.”

“The FAA and the aviation industry appear to be looking to halt 5G deployment in the United States altogether,” Baker said in the article that appeared on the Morning Consult website.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.