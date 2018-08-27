(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Federal Communications Commission’s inspector general found “no evidence or suggestion of impropriety” or favoritism toward Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc., the agency’s chairman, Ajit Pai, said Monday.

Pai, a Republican, released excerpts of the inspector general’s report prior to its publication. Democrats had said a series of deregulatory steps taken since Pai became chairman last year benefited Sinclair. The Maryland-based company, looking to expand after Pai loosened rules, tried but failed to buy Tribune Media Co.

“The suggestion that I favored any one company was absurd, and today’s report proves that Capitol Hill Democrats’ politically motivated accusations were entirely baseless,” Pai said in an emailed statement.

The inspector general’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking a copy of the full report.

Pai’s FCC has acted to benefit broadcasters including Sinclair. The agency loosened restrictions on owning multiple TV stations in a market, and eliminated a requirement for them to keep a local studio. It also reduced scrutiny of how TV stations share services and revenue and is considering further easing broadcast ownership restrictions.

Pai’s actions were “consistent with his long-held, and publicly espoused, policy beliefs,” the report said, according to Pai.

“I have called on the FCC for many years to update its outdated media ownership regulations to match the realities of the modern marketplace,” Pai said in his statement.

According to Pai, the inspector general in an independent report found “no evidence, nor even the suggestion, of impropriety, unscrupulous behavior, favoritism towards Sinclair, or lack of impartiality related to the proposed Sinclair-Tribune Merger.”

Sinclair proposed its failed $3.9 billion bid for Tribune after the FCC restored an obsolete rule that lets companies count just half the audience for some stations, when calculating compliance with a limit on national reach. The deal collapsed after Pai criticized Sinclair’s actions. Tribune withdrew, saying Sinclair had mishandled negotiations with federal officials.

Pai drew scrutiny in part for his meetings with Sinclair executives after the election of President Donald Trump, who selected Pai to lead the agency. Democrats in November requested a review by Inspector General David Hunt.

The FCC in December proposed a $13.4 million fine against Sinclair for running paid programming without disclosing the sponsorship, and the inspector general’s report cited that as evidence of a lack of favoritism, Pai said in his emailed statement.

To contact the reporter on this story: Todd Shields in Washington at tshields3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Laurie Asséo

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.