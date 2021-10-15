(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it approved Genentech’s Tecentriq or atezolizumab, for adjuvant treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to the agency’s website.

The treatment is for patients who had surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for adults with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, whose tumors express PD-L1≥1%, as determined by an FDA-approved test, according to a press release Roche Group, Genetech’s parent company

