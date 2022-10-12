(Bloomberg) -- Covid vaccine makers Pfizer Inc. And Moderna Inc. received US regulatory clearance for their omicron-targeted boosters for children as young as five.

Moderna’s vaccine was authorized for use at least two months after completion of primary or booster vaccination in children down to six years of age, according to a statement from the US Food and Drug Administration. The Pfizer shot can be given at least two months after primary or booster vaccination in children down to five years of age.

“Since children have gone back to school in person and people are resuming pre-pandemic behaviors and activities, there is the potential for increased risk of exposure to the virus that causes Covid-19,” said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will meet to discuss the shots next week. Director Rochelle Walensky must give a recommendation before they’re administered nationwide.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.