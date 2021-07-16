(Bloomberg) -- An advisory committee of the Food and Drug Administration said it doesn’t support the approval of an AstraZeneca Plc treatment for anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease, dealing a blow to the British pharmaceutical giant.

The Cardiaovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13 to 1 that the benefits and risk of roxadustat doesn’t support approval for non-dialysis dependent patients, the company said in a statement. Similarly, the the vote was 12 to 2 against the use of roxadustat in dialysis-dependent patients.

The FDA will consider the vote as well as independent recommendations from experts and is not bound by the committee’s decision. The FDA hasn’t announced when it will make a final decision.

AstraZeneca said the safety and efficacy of roxadustate, an oral treatment, has been demonstrated in the Phase 3 program, including more than 8,000 patients and published in five peer-reviewed journal articles.

“New solutions are needed for the six million people in the U.S. affected by anaemia of chronic kidney disease,” said Mene Pangalo, executive vice president of biopharmaceuticals at AstraZeneca. “Although we are disappointed by today’s outcome, we will continue to work closely with our partner FibroGen and the FDA to determine the path forward for roxadustat.”

