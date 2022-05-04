(Bloomberg) -- There is “no evidence” that a second course of Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid will help Covid-19 patients whose symptoms return after an initial course of the antiviral, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration official said a day after Pfizer executives advocated the idea.

Doctors and virologists have been struggling to understand a number of patient reports of viral rebounds after completing a five-day course of the Covid treatment. In an interview Tuesday, Pfizer Chief Executive Officer Albert Bourla said doctors could prescribe a second course of treatment to patients who suffer a relapse, and some doctors have suggested a longer course of Paxlovid might prevent symptoms from returning.

In cases where virus levels rebound, “then you give a second course, like you do with antibiotics, and that’s it,” Bourla said Tuesday.

No data support a longer course of treatment or two separate five-day courses to treat or prevent rebound, John Farley, director of the Office of Infectious Diseases in the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, said Wednesday in a post on the agency’s website.

“There is no evidence of benefit at this time” for either repeat dosing or a longer course of treatment, Farley said in the post. “We are continuing to review data from clinical trials and will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

Pfizer didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In light of the reports of viral rebound in some patients, the agency performed additional analyses of earlier clinical trial data to understand the phenomenon, Farley said. Those showed that roughly 1% to 2% of people in an earlier trial had positive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests following a course of Paxlovid course and an initial negative test. However, some people who received a placebo also experienced viral rebound, he said.

“It is unclear at this point that this is related to drug treatment,” Farley said in the update.

The government considers Paxlovid the “preferred therapy for the management of non-hospitalized adults with Covid-19,” the FDA said Wednesday in a statement, citing National Institutes of Health treatment guidelines.

Shares of Pfizer fell 0.2% as of 1:26 p.m. in New York.

