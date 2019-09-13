(Bloomberg) -- Health officials in the U.S. and Europe are looking into the popular heartburn medication Zantac and its generic versions after a carcinogen was found in the drugs, the same contaminant that sparked a worldwide recall of blood-pressure pills beginning last year.

Drug regulators said Friday they are looking at whether ranitidine medications contain levels of the probable carcinogen NDMA that could pose a danger to patients. The review comes after an online pharmacy that tests every drug it dispenses alerted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to findings of high levels of the compound in generic and name-brand versions of Zantac sold at major pharmacies operated by companies including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVS Health Corp. and Walmart Inc.

The European Medicines Agency said it “is evaluating the data to assess whether patients using ranitidine are at any risk from NDMA and will provide information about this as soon as it is available.”

Researchers at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center are also looking into whether NDMA levels in generic and brand-name Zantac may be linked to an increased risk of cancer based on the findings shared by the online pharmacy Valisure in New Haven, Connecticut, that originally detected the NDMA, said Lior Braunstein, an oncologist at Sloan Kettering who is co-leading the research on Zantac.

Sanofi’s Zantac and its generics, known as ranitidine, are sold with and without a prescription in different strengths. Almost 25 million prescriptions for the drugs were written in 2018, according to Bloomberg Industries data.

“There’s no acceptable cancer risk for a drug like this,” David Light, chief executive of Valisure, said.

Zantac is not just taken by adults. It is also given to infants suffering from reflux in a syrup form that requires a prescription.

The FDA found NDMA levels as high as 17 micrograms in blood-pressure pills recalled starting in July 2018. Valisure detected NDMA levels as high as 3,000 micrograms in Zantac pills and its generics. In the wake of recalls of blood-pressure drugs, the FDA set an NDMA limit of less than one microgram for the pills and required all companies that make the hypertension treatments to test for the contaminant.

To contact the reporters on this story: Anna Edney in Washington at aedney@bloomberg.net;John Lauerman in London at jlauerman@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett, Mark Schoifet

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.