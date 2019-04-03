(Bloomberg) -- The Food and Drug Administration said that it is investigating a small number of reports over several years of e-cigarette users experiencing seizures.

The potential link was seen mostly in young vapers, according to an alert sent out by the agency on Wednesday. The FDA has received 35 reports of seizures possibly related to e-cigarette use between 2010 and early this year and is concerned that those numbers could indicate a wider phenomenon.

The agency is raising the issue to encourage the public to report adverse events related to e-cigarettes to the FDA’s online portal. Seizures are a known risk associated with ingestion of nicotine liquids used in e-cigarettes.

The FDA has been particularly concerned about an epidemic of youth vaping associated with popular e-cigarettes made by Juul Labs Inc. and recently proposed to restrict sales of flavored products in retail stores. The agency said in its statement on Wednesday that in many of the seizure reports, it couldn’t identify a specific brand or sub-brand of device.

Shares of tobacco makers who are trying to diversify away from traditional cigarettes by embracing electronic devices declined on Wednesday. Altria Group, which has a a large stake in Juul Labs, fell 1.2 percent in premarket trading, while Philip Morris International Inc. declined about 0.7 percent. In London, British American Tobacco shares were down about 2.7 percent.

In the reports the FDA received, some vapers reported a prior history of seizures and some reported they had used other substances such as marijuana or amphetamines along with e-cigarettes.

(Updates with share-price information in fifth paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Anna Edney in Washington at aedney@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Drew Armstrong at darmstrong17@bloomberg.net, Timothy Annett, Mark Schoifet

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.