The FDA authorized Quest Diagnostics to use a test with pooled samples containing as many as four individual swab specimens, the first Covid-19 test authorized for use with pooled samples.

“Sample pooling is an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources,” the FDA said in a statement

The Quest test was originally authorized in March for use with individual samples and remains authorized for that purpose

