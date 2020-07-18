2h ago
FDA Issues First Emergency Authorization for Sample Pooling
The FDA authorized Quest Diagnostics to use a test with pooled samples containing as many as four individual swab specimens, the first Covid-19 test authorized for use with pooled samples.
- “Sample pooling is an important public health tool because it allows for more people to be tested quickly using fewer testing resources,” the FDA said in a statement
- The Quest test was originally authorized in March for use with individual samples and remains authorized for that purpose
