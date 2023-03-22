(Bloomberg) -- US regulators, coping with more than 100 drug shortages, don’t have enough information to predict which medications will run low next, according to an analysis by a group of Senate Democrats.

The US Food and Drug Administration lacks visibility into parts of the medication supply chain, including information about raw materials, according to the group’s report, released Wednesday. There is also limited information sharing across government agencies, making it harder to build predictive models about drug supplies.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is scheduled to discuss drug shortages in a hearing later in the morning. Over the past year, several common medications, such as the antibiotic amoxicillin and the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder drug Adderall, have been in short supply, bringing political focus on a recurring problem.

“These shortages have cascading effects on patient care, causing delays in treatment, increasing the risk of medication errors, and requiring the use of less effective alternative treatments,” the committee group, led by Michigan Senator Gary Peters said.

The pharmaceutical industry has long failed to produce sufficient quantities of some needed medicines — every year, dozens of drugs fall into short supply, according to the FDA. More than 15 critical drugs have been in shortage for over a decade, according to the committee report.

On Tuesday, the FDA listed at least 120 treatment shortages on its website, including antibiotics, anesthetics, psychiatric drugs and more. At the end of 2022, the US reached a peak of 295 active medication shortfalls, according to an analysis using different methodology, from the University of Utah’s drug information service.

There are a variety of reasons why drug shortages persist, such as low profit margins for old generics, quality issues with manufacturing and increases in demand for certain medicines, according to the Senate analysis. The report also points out weaknesses that make it harder to prevent future problems.

Currently, drugmakers are required by federal law to tell the FDA — the agency that approves new drugs and tracks shortages — when the supply of their medications might be disrupted. The agency takes steps to prevent supplies from running too low and, if those fall short, posts online when it concludes the overall need for a certain medication is not being met.

Catching shortages before they happen is challenging because pertinent details, such as where some raw ingredients and inactive substances are produced, are sometimes “buried in PDFs,” according to the report. The FDA is working to put that information in a database, but it will still lack important context. Federal law doesn’t require manufacturers to tell the FDA how dependent they are on each supplier.

In its fiscal year 2024 budget request, the FDA included legislative proposals to improve transparency, such as requiring companies to report increases in demand that might lead to shortages. It also suggested requiring companies to extend drug expiration dates when it’s safe to do so.

