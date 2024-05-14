(Bloomberg) -- The US Food and Drug Administration is stepping up its efforts to combat unauthorized tobacco products such as flavored disposable vapes.

“We’ve begun escalating our enforcement actions,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products, at an event in Washington, DC. King added the agency is working on guidance that would let it increase fines on those selling unauthorized tobacco products. The new guidance on fines is expected this summer, he said.

Altria Group Inc. recently called on the agency to do more to crack down on disposable, flavored vape products made in China that compete with its own authorized product, NJOY. The current maximum fine of $20,678 is seen to be so low, relative to the potential profits, that retailers aren’t discouraged from selling unauthorized products.

King pledged “further actions” such as the recent seizures of illegal products in California. He added that proposed regulations on menthol cigarettes and other tobacco flavors “remain a priority” for the FDA, as does setting maximum nicotine levels in tobacco products.

President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced it would delay action on a proposed rule to ban menthol cigarettes.

