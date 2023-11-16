(Bloomberg) -- US Food and Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner Janet Woodcock will retire next year after nearly four decades at the regulator that were marked by controversy over support for unproven medications for rare, serious conditions.

Woodcock confirmed the news in an email.

Woodcock, who joined the FDA in 1986, received accolades from colleagues upon news of her retirement. Several crucial FDA decisions during her tenure brought her into the limelight and attracted criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

Numerous targeted cancer drugs were approved under her watch. These transformed care of the disease from a death sentence to a chronic disease in many cases. But in 2016, she overruled her staff to approve a drug from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. to treat children with muscular dystrophy, despite paltry evidence that it made patients better.

Five years later, when she was acting commissioner, the agency approved Biogen Inc.’s Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm after external advisers voted against it. That ignited a firestorm over the short-cut approval mechanism the agency used in both cases.

Concern about the controversy played a role when President Joe Biden failed to make her the agency’s permanent leader after the departure of Stephen Hahn in early 2021.

In one agency document detailing the internal debate leading up to the Sarepta decision, Woodcock was described as citing the company’s stock price and its need to stay capitalized to perform future studies. An FDA spokesperson at the time denied that the stock price factored into her decision.

Opioid Miscalculation

As acting FDA commissioner, Woodcock also faced criticism from Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, for the Aduhelm clearance along with approval of opioid drugs that have led to thousands of US deaths.

Woodcock said last year that there was a “miscalculation about projected harms” of Purdue Pharma LP’s OxyContin, which the agency first approved in 1995 when she served as the director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Woodcock has long been a proponent of revamping the clinical trial system, which she once called “broken,” and wanted to make the tests more accessible by creating a network built into community medical practices.

She helped the agency navigate numerous high-profile controversies during her career, including the removal of Merck & Co.’s Vioxx from the market after it was linked to heart attack and stroke risk. In a letter to staff posted on social media, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf called her “a legend in every sense of the word” who left an “indelible mark” on many at the agency.

Woodcock “presided over a historic period of medical advance and has played a pivotal role in safely guiding some of the most impactful changes in medicine to patients,” former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said in an email. “She was a steady hand amid numerous changes in leadership, providing a sounding board and sage advice to many who have led the agency, myself included.”

