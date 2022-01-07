(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators amended the emergency authorization for Moderna Inc.’s Covid-19 vaccine to allow Americans to get a booster shot five months after receiving the initial first two shots.

The decision by the Food and Drug Administration echoes a similar move it made earlier this week to reduce the recommended interval between the second and third doses of the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE vaccine for all adults to five months.

Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement that Friday’s action brings consistency in the timing for administration of a booster dose among the available messenger RNA vaccines.

“Vaccination is our best defense against COVID-19, including the circulating variants, and shortening the length of time between completion of a primary series and a booster dose may help reduce waning immunity,” Marks said.

