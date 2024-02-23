(Bloomberg) -- Oncopeptides AB’s cancer drug Pepaxto will be pulled from the US market, the first example of regulators using new powers to rescind certain approvals.

The US Food and Drug Administration told Oncopeptides, a biotech firm that targets difficult-to-treat cancers, conditions for the withdrawal had been met because trials failed to confirm that the treatment was safe or effective, according to statements from the company and regulator. Oncopeptides is assessing the decision, it said.

The drug is still authorized for use in the European Union. Shares of Oncopeptides fell more than 20% Friday.

Pepaxto is the first drug pulled as a result of the FDA’s so-called expedited withdrawal process, which gives it the authority to remove ineffective drugs from the market more quickly. Withdrawing Pepaxto has taken more than seven months since the agency’s first proposal to do so back in July. The medication was approved in what’s known as a shortcut pathway, which allows companies to provide data supporting claims a drug is effective after it hits the market.

The decision to withdraw Pepaxto might be upsetting for patients who have no other options, said Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in his final decision memo. “However, I also believe that patients deserve FDA-approved treatments that are safe and effective,” he said.

FDA staff members had previously raised concerns that Pepaxto’s benefits don’t outweigh its risks. That, along with “significant toxicities” associated with the drug indicated it should be pulled, workers at the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research said in a letter to Marks.

Pepaxto was initially approved in 2021 after a trial found the treatment shrank tumors in almost a quarter of 97 people with bone marrow cancer. A more extensive study after the initial approval sowed doubt about Pepaxto’s efficacy and even suggested it was dangerous.

After initially agreeing to withdraw the drug, Oncopeptides reversed course in 2022 after a further review showed it was safe and effective for a subset of patients. While European regulators approved the treatment for the patient group in August 2022, an advisory panel to US regulators voted in favor of pulling the drug from the market.

“My hope is that today’s decision ultimately helps protect patients, underscores the standards for what it means for a product to be FDA approved, and helps direct efforts and resources towards areas of future benefit,” Marks said.

