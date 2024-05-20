(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., whose workplace culture was derided in back-to-back congressional hearings last week, plunged in an annual ranking of employee happiness.

The FDIC sits 25th — next to last — among the midsize agencies included in the latest “Best Places to Work in the Federal Government” ranking, which was released Monday. The findings, which were produced by the Partnership for Public Service and Boston Consulting Group, are based on responses last year to government surveys of workers.

The regulator’s scores in the annual survey have now declined for four straight years, after ranking first in its category from 2012-2016, according to the Partnership for Public Service. The FDIC was ranked 17th last year in the report, which aims to measure employee satisfaction and commitment.

The FDIC didn’t immediately comment.

Problems with the FDIC’s office culture were spotlighted this month in a scathing report by a law firm reflecting complaints from more than 500 people detailing “sexual harassment, discrimination and other interpersonal misconduct.” That probe was prompted by a Wall Street Journal report last year that female bank examiners had left the FDIC because of its “sexualized, boys’ club environment.”

The report by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton questioned whether Martin Gruenberg, the head of the agency, was the best person to lead a “cultural and structural transformation” it said was needed at the regulator.

Last week, lawmakers from both political parties chided Gruenberg over his leadership during congressional hearings, with many Republicans demanding he step down. Gruenberg has vowed to fix the problems, repeatedly apologized to employees and has said the regulator is already undertaking measures recommended in the law firm’s report.

The survey ranked employee satisfaction based on data that includes survey responses from more than one million federal employees at more than 500 federal agencies and subcomponents, according to the Partnership for Public Service. In addition to midsize agencies such as the FDIC, the survey also included findings for a large agency, small agency and subcomponent categories.

Other financial regulators included fared better than the FDIC in the midsize category. The Securities and Exchange Commission ranked third and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau 18th out of 26.

