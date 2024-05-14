(Bloomberg) -- The embattled head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. told lawmakers calling for his resignation that he was moving quickly to overhaul the agency’s workplace culture after a probe detailed complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination at the agency.

Martin Gruenberg spent much of a House Financial Services Committee hearing on Wednesday defending his tenure, apologizing to staff and taking responsibility for long-standing and serious problems at the regulator. Republicans continued to demand that he step down. Some Democrats also questioned his ability to lead the agency, while others voiced support for Gruenberg, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.

The problems with the FDIC’s office culture were highlighted last week in a scathing independent report based on complaints from more than 500 people. The review questioned whether Gruenberg was the best person to lead a “cultural and structural transformation.” The findings have shifted attention from a US regulatory plan to force big Wall Street banks to hold more capital.

“It is clear from this report that deep institutional changes at the FDIC are necessary,” Republican Patrick McHenry, who leads the committee, said during the hearing. “Mr. Gruenberg, you are not the right person to lead those changes.”

In response to the criticism, Gruenberg promised major changes and acknowledged “failing to recognize how my temperament in meetings impacted others and for not having identified deeper cultural issues at the FDIC sooner.” He apologized repeatedly to the agency’s employees.

Wednesday’s testimony was Gruenberg’s first since the report from the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton was released on May 7. The agency tapped the firm to investigate after the Wall Street Journal reported last year on a “sexualized, boys’ club environment” that had contributed to the departures of female bank examiners.

During the hearing, Michael Hsu, who leads the Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and sits on the FDIC board, said Gruenberg was the correct person to lead changes at the agency. Maxine Waters, the top Democratic lawmaker on the committee, also defended Gruenberg and called Republican demands that he resign hypocritical.

“The FDIC as an institution has a lot of work to do,” said Waters, referring to a plan to fix the agency’s culture. “The agency can start by expediting the implementation of the action plan.”

When pressed about consequences people faced over the toxic workplace problems, Gruenberg said four individuals had been “separated from the agency.” He didn’t provide specifics on the circumstances or how many were fired, other than saying the FDIC “issued termination notices.”

Areas of Concern

During the hearing, the Federal Reserve’s vice chair for supervision flagged areas of concern for the banking industry. Michael Barr said rising delinquency rates for certain commercial real estate loans, including those backed by offices, and credit-card and auto loans have prompted banks to increase loan loss provisions.

Read More: Fed Flags Rising Delinquencies in Commercial Real Estate Loans

Barr added that the central bank is closely analyzing feedback it’s received on a controversial plan from US regulators to require Wall Street banks to hold significantly more capital as a buffer against any potential losses.

“I expect we will have a set of broad, material changes to the proposal that allow us to have a broad consensus in moving the proposal forward,” he said in the remarks, echoing previous comments.

The Fed, FDIC and the OCC are working to advance their landmark capital plan, despite calls from some critics to scrap it. Some officials have discussed finalizing a revised version of the July 2023 plan as soon as this August, Bloomberg News has reported. Barr said Wednesday that regulators hadn’t made a decision on the process they would follow for implementing the proposal or whether to re-propose it.

Barr said he was committed to completing long-delayed rules that could have lenders claw back some pay from executives who take on too much risk. The FDIC, OCC and Federal Housing Finance Agency proposed a plan last week without the Fed, Securities and Exchange Commission and National Credit Union Administration, which Congress also asked to write the regulation more than a decade ago. The Fed is conducting additional analysis, he said.

(Updates with comment on clawback rule in final paragraph.)

