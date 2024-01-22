(Bloomberg) -- La Francaise des Jeux SA offered to buy Sweden’s Kindred Group Plc for 27.95 billion kronor ($2.7 billion) in a move that will further consolidate the online gaming industry in Europe.

FDJ’s offer of 130 kronor per share in cash represents a premium of 24% over Kindred’s closing price on Friday, according to a statement. The deal will be financed by the company’s internal cash and a loan from BNP Paribas SA and Societe Generale SA.

If approved, the takeover will create one of Europe’s largest gambling groups with combined annual gaming revenues of about €8 billion. Through Kindred, FDJ will gain access to 30 million customers in the online sports betting, casinos and gaming segments. In November, the French group completed the acquisition of the sole Irish lottery operator PLI.

Kindred shareholders Corvex Management LP, Premier Investissement SAS, Eminence Capital, Veralda Investment and Nordea Bank Abp — together representing 27.9% of the outstanding shares in the Swedish company — have agreed to the offer. The company’s board, which launched a strategic review in April, unanimously resolved to recommend that shareholders accept the offer.

“The combination will result in a stronger strategic positioning and significant value creation for the benefit of our shareholders and broader stakeholders,” said Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of FDJ.

The confirmation of the takeover plan comes a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that investor Corvex Management had called for a potential sale of Kindred, leading to the offer by FDJ.

