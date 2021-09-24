(Bloomberg) -- The main candidates are fanning out across Germany canvassing for votes on the penultimate day of campaigning before Sunday’s election to determine who will succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

Merkel’s center-right CDU/CSU bloc and Armin Laschet have narrowed the gap to the center-left Social Democrats led by Olaf Scholz in recent polls, leaving the outcome too close to call.

Scholz is in Germany’s industrial heartland of North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday, with events in Muenster and Cologne, while Laschet will appear at a rally in Munich with Merkel and Bavaria Premier Markus Soeder. Annalena Baerbock of the Greens shows up in Dusseldorf, and Christian Lindner, the leader of the business-friendly Free Democrats, appears in Berlin.

Key developments (times CET):

FDP Leader Rules Out Leftwards Shift (7:10 a.m.)

Lindner said the FDP is ready to join a coalition government but would not accept a “shift to the left” in Germany that included tax hikes and a watering down of constitutional borrowing restrictions.

It would be easier to agree a coalition with the CDU/CSU and Greens than with the SPD and Greens, Lindner, who has his eye on the job of finance minister, said on ZDF television’s breakfast show. “We must get back to growth-oriented policies,” he added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.