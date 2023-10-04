(Bloomberg) -- Fears of emerging market volatility in Southeast Asia may be overrated given the rarity of genuine global recessions, Australia’s top diplomat to some of Asia’s fastest-growing countries said.

Nicholas Moore, the former chief executive of Macquarie Group Ltd. turned special envoy to Southeast Asia, said the region’s robust demographics — combined with the “catchup” impact of new technologies — can replace any export gap the West faces from China.

“Recessions in individual countries are the exception, but do happen. A global recession as we saw during Covid or 2008 is rare,” Moore told Bloomberg in an interview in Sydney this week. “We know what caused the recession in 2008 — the near-collapse of the US financial system — and we know what happened with Covid. I can’t see something of that dimension happening today.”

Moore was recruited by Australia’s government last year to shape a fresh economic plan with Southeast Asia as the country seeks to expand financial ties and reshape the region’s views of Australia. China remains Australia’s largest trading partner, accounting for more than a third of exports, but political tensions have plagued the two sides, including a series of sanctions Beijing leveled on Australian products in 2020.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese last month pledged A$95 million ($60 million) to boost economic ties with Southeast Asia — including A$70 million over four years to create specialist “deal teams” to find and shepherd investments — in the face of rising trade and geopolitical uncertainties and growing concerns over China’s slowing economy.

The new plan comes even as emerging market equities have been soft performers in 2023 — though much of Southeast Asia remains on track for growth above 5%, confirming it as one of the fastest-growing regions in the world.

Moore has had experience investing and expanding during global downturns: The Australian led Macquarie in the decade to 2018, including steering it through the financial crisis.

“There’s lots of challenges today, so we may fall short of the growth we have experienced over the last 50 years which has averaged 3.5%,” Moore said of the global economy. “So if next year it’s 3 or 2.5% rather than 3.5 that may feel like a recession in some places.”

Still, “we need to keep in mind that it might be lower growth, but it is a much larger base than what it used to be — as in China — that’s still a lot of growth coming through,” he added.

