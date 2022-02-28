(Bloomberg) -- Investors are facing a risk most of them have never seen in their lifetimes -- a major crossborder war in Europe -- and that’s wreaking havoc across financial markets.

Russia’s intensifying invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s worst conflict since World War II, has sent investors rushing for cover in havens such as the dollar, gold and U.S. Treasuries. Tensions mounted over the weekend when President Vladimir Putin put his country’s nuclear forces on higher alert.

In financial markets, Monday’s moves suggest volatility is here to stay: The Cboe Volatility Index -- the “fear gauge” for the S&P 500 -- jumped to the highest on a closing basis since January 2021, while Wall Street strategists suggested loading up on so-called defensive stocks such as utilities that aren’t directly tied to how the economy is doing.

While Ukrainian and Russian officials are set to begin talks Monday, investors are hardly willing to dip back their toes into stocks yet given the escalating risks. The U.S. and Europe have kicked some Russian banks out of the critical SWIFT financial messaging system and that’s sent the ruble to fresh all-time lows, prompting the Bank of Russia to raise its key interest rate to the highest in almost two decades.

But the implications extend far beyond Russia: Rising oil prices are adding to inflation pressures, increased defense spending hurts economies just coming out of Covid-19 and the Federal Reserve’s plan for faster interest rate increases to tame inflation could be affected.

“We expect a period of high volatility and higher equity risk premia,” said Patrick Moonen, principal multi-asset strategist at NN Investment Partners. The firm cut its exposure to cyclical stocks as commodity price-driven sustained high inflation could weigh on the growth outlook, he said.

Here are more charts showing Monday’s risk-off moves:

Strong Defense

From utilities to telecommunications, defensive stock sectors have outperformed this year along with the dollar index, signaling mounting worries that the Russia-Ukraine war will curb economic growth. Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded utilities to overweight and downgraded automotives to equal-weight.

Plunge, Surge, Plunge Again?

Future contracts tracking the S&P 500 slumped as much as 2.9% before paring the advance to trade 1.5% lower in the wake of the benchmark index’s hefty gains on Friday. If the selloff gathers pace it could dip back into correction levels, defined as 10% drop from its recent peak.

Gold Rush

Spot gold prices have soared in February as investors sought safer investments. Bullion is just shy of hitting the highest level since December 2020.

Russian Collapse

The Russian central bank suspended stock trading in Moscow for the day, but traders are selling whatever they can. The VanEck Russia ETF, a U.S.-listed fund that tracks the country’s stocks, lost more than a quarter of its value Monday in U.S. premarket trading.

The BP Pulse

BP Plc shares plunged as much as 7.5% Monday, the most in three months, after the oil company decided to get rid of its stake in Rosneft PJSC at a time when analysts see little chance of it attracting a buyer. The British company warned it could take a writedown of as much as $25 billion from exiting Russia.

Among stocks with heavy Russian business exposure, tiremaker Nokian Renkaat Oyj lost almost a quarter of its value and Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG declined as much as 19%.

“The Russian invasion of Ukraine fits into the unknown unknown box, along with most geopolitics,” said Michael Wilson, a strategist at Morgan Stanley. “While there are many people who know quite a bit about such matters, geopolitics are very difficult to analyze and therefore very difficult to price. Instead, this invasion simply adds another risk to the mix that’s unlikely to disappear quickly.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.