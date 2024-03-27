(Bloomberg) -- UK banks and other financial firms’ worries about geopolitical risk are at their highest level on record, according to the Bank of England.

Some 85% of lenders, hedge funds and other firms surveyed citied geopolitics of one of the top five concerns, more than any other category and up 19 percentage points on the first half of 2023, according to the BOE’s systemic risk survey results released on Wednesday. Some 41% of firms said geopolitics was their number one fear. The BOE’s data go back to 2008.

The results show how the war in Ukraine, conflict in Gaza and elections in the US and elsewhere are weighing on sentiment in financial services, even as fears wane about runaway inflation. The central bank carried out its biannual survey between Jan. 30 and Feb 22, with 66 firms participating.

“Geopolitical risk and cyber attack remain the most likely to materialize according to respondents,” the BOE said.

Some 70% of firms said cyber attacks were in their top five risks, a drop of 10 percentage points. For inflation risk that number was 41%, a drop of 16 points.

