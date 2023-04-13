(Bloomberg) -- Sudan’s army accused the country’s most powerful militia of threatening national security by deploying troops in the capital, Khartoum, and other cities, ratcheting up fears of all-out conflict between the rivals.

The movements of the Rapid Support Forces group “took place without the approval of the Armed Forces command or even coordination with it, sparking panic and fear among citizens,” the military said in a statement overnight.

The army is trying “to find peaceful solutions” to avoid “an armed conflict that destroys everything,” it said. In a separate statement, the RSF said its redeployments were in “full coordination and harmony” with the military.

The escalation comes as Sudan’s army and civilian politicians discuss a potential power-sharing plan that would curb the military’s dominance of the economy and provide a path toward democratic elections following a 2021 coup. But hampering the deal are mounting tensions between the Rapid Support Forces, which was born out of the Janjaweed militia that terrorized the western region of Darfur in the 2000s, and the army headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

In recent weeks, as negotiations toward a deal backed by the international community gained momentum, both the RSF and national army began heavily recruiting in Darfur, according to people in the region.

“There is wide recruitment by the Sudanese Armed Forces as well as the RSF and other militias,” said Adam Rigal, a spokesperson for the internally displaced in Darfur. “We know a lot of people that have been recruited, trained in Darfur and then sent to Khartoum for advanced training.” The army and RSF didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The head of the RSF, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, disagrees over the command structure proposed as part of the new deal as well as the time line for his forces to be integrated into the national army, a cornerstone of the accord, according to people familiar with the negotiations.

A successfully implemented Sudanese power-sharing deal may restore billions of dollars of Western aid frozen because of a military coup in 2021, helping the beleaguered economy. It may also accelerate large-scale investment by Gulf Arab nations, including in ports and agriculture.

