February Breaks Another Heat Record as Ocean Warms to New Levels

(Bloomberg) -- February was the ninth consecutive month to register as the warmest on record, according to a report by Europe’s Earth observation agency Copernicus.

Since June, every month has set a new high for the global average temperature during that time of year. February’s temperature was 1.77C warmer than the estimated comparable average for the pre-industrial period.

Meanwhile, sea surface readings indicate the ocean hit an all-time heat record last month.

“The climate responds to the actual concentrations of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,” said Carlo Buontempo, director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which is run on behalf of the European Commission. “Unless we manage to stabilize those, we will inevitably face new global temperature records and their consequences.”

Over the past 12 months, global temperatures were the highest ever documented, at 1.56C above the pre-industrial average. Last year global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 1.1% to a new high, according to the International Energy Agency.

Scientists have also raised concerns about heat rising in the ocean. The global average sea surface temperature for February was the highest for any month on record. The daily average reached 21.09C at the end of the month, according to Copernicus.

El Niño, which has contributed to warmer ocean temperatures, continued to weaken in the equatorial Pacific, yet marine air temperatures in general remained “at an unusually high level,” the report said.

Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, said the planet is heating up at a dangerous pace.

“There is no silver bullet or magic fix for climate change,” she said. “We know what to do — stop burning fossil fuels and replace them with more sustainable, renewable sources of energy. Until we do that, extreme weather events intensified by climate change will continue to destroy lives and livelihoods.”

