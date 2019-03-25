(Bloomberg) -- Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

The Federal Reserve is getting monetary policy “about right” after pivoting in recent weeks to a decidedly more dovish posture than at the end of 2018, according to a plurality of economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The Fed may have to put interest-rate increases on hold or even ease monetary policy if economic forecasts for 2019 disappoint, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said. Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker sees one hike this year at most. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s nomination of Stephen Moore to be a Fed governor has drawn swift pushback

Staying in the U.S., the inversion of the yield curve all the way out to 10-year maturities poses a potentially troubling signal for the economic outlook, if it’s sustained, our economists say in a preview of the week ahead.

The trade war between the U.S. and China comes back into focus this week as U.S. negotiators head to Beijing for another round of talks. The currency is topic in the talks, but the central bank thinks the currency will stay stable in the future

The euro-area economy looks poised to get some lift from what once helped to push it into crisis: government spending There was another glimmer of hope for the region on Monday, as a report showed confidence among German companies unexpectedly improved in March

The Brexit-inspired decline in London’s property values has yet to cause any serious ripples in other areas of the U.K.

China’s top officials pledged to lower tariffs and expedite debt sales in 2019 as they seek to manage an economic slowdown. Meantime, central bank chief Yi Gang said the nation’s financial markets are still relatively closed, so there’s plenty of scope to increase access

A property market boom could lead to employees being more distracted at work as they spend extra time shopping online, and show up late or leave early, a study found

