May 12, 2022
Fed Action, Inflation Worries, Mexico & Peru Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings
- The Dallas Fed named Lorie Logan as its next president, elevating a central bank insider who brings decades of monetary policy experience to the post and making her the first woman to lead the bank
- The US Senate confirmed economist Philip Jefferson as a Fed governor, adding a third nominee of President Joe Biden to the central bank’s board
- Democrats must redouble their efforts to overcome voters’ anger over inflation, Biden said
- Mexico and Peru are expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, as they battle inflation running at the fastest pace in more than two decades
- Ecuador expects to receive a $1 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund next month after meeting its commitments with the lender over the last two quarters
- The leading candidate to challenge Justin Trudeau in Canada’s next election said he would fire the governor of the country’s central bank if he was elected prime minister
- The oil market has two pieces of bad news for the global economy, says Bloomberg Economics’ Ziad Daoud: The demand drag on crude signals a growth slowdown that’s already in motion. And supply shortages, the sole factor behind this year’s price surge, will probably result in a further loss of momentum in the future
- Southeast Asian nations are increasingly disappointed with the US over a lack of progress on trade issues, undermining Biden’s efforts to strengthen ties with the region’s leaders at a summit this week in Washington
- Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Columnist Daniel Moss explains how Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won a landslide victory in the Philippines’s presidential election, and what his victory means for the country’s economy
