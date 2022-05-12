(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings

The Dallas Fed named Lorie Logan as its next president, elevating a central bank insider who brings decades of monetary policy experience to the post and making her the first woman to lead the bank The US Senate confirmed economist Philip Jefferson as a Fed governor, adding a third nominee of President Joe Biden to the central bank’s board

Democrats must redouble their efforts to overcome voters’ anger over inflation, Biden said

Mexico and Peru are expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, as they battle inflation running at the fastest pace in more than two decades

Ecuador expects to receive a $1 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund next month after meeting its commitments with the lender over the last two quarters

The leading candidate to challenge Justin Trudeau in Canada’s next election said he would fire the governor of the country’s central bank if he was elected prime minister

The oil market has two pieces of bad news for the global economy, says Bloomberg Economics’ Ziad Daoud: The demand drag on crude signals a growth slowdown that’s already in motion. And supply shortages, the sole factor behind this year’s price surge, will probably result in a further loss of momentum in the future

Southeast Asian nations are increasingly disappointed with the US over a lack of progress on trade issues, undermining Biden’s efforts to strengthen ties with the region’s leaders at a summit this week in Washington

Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Columnist Daniel Moss explains how Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won a landslide victory in the Philippines’s presidential election, and what his victory means for the country’s economy

