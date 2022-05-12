(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

  • Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings
  • The Dallas Fed named Lorie Logan as its next president, elevating a central bank insider who brings decades of monetary policy experience to the post and making her the first woman to lead the bank
    • The US Senate confirmed economist Philip Jefferson as a Fed governor, adding a third nominee of President Joe Biden to the central bank’s board
  • Democrats must redouble their efforts to overcome voters’ anger over inflation, Biden said
  • Mexico and Peru are expected to raise interest rates on Thursday, as they battle inflation running at the fastest pace in more than two decades
  • Ecuador expects to receive a $1 billion disbursement from the International Monetary Fund next month after meeting its commitments with the lender over the last two quarters
  • The leading candidate to challenge Justin Trudeau in Canada’s next election said he would fire the governor of the country’s central bank if he was elected prime minister
  • The oil market has two pieces of bad news for the global economy, says Bloomberg Economics’ Ziad Daoud: The demand drag on crude signals a growth slowdown that’s already in motion. And supply shortages, the sole factor behind this year’s price surge, will probably result in a further loss of momentum in the future
  • Southeast Asian nations are increasingly disappointed with the US over a lack of progress on trade issues, undermining Biden’s efforts to strengthen ties with the region’s leaders at a summit this week in Washington
  • Finally, check out this week’s Stephanomics podcast: Columnist Daniel Moss explains how Ferdinand Marcos Jr. won a landslide victory in the Philippines’s presidential election, and what his victory means for the country’s economy

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.