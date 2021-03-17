11h ago
Fed and Brazil Rate Decisions, Revenge Spending: Eco Day
- The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace
- Here’s everything you need to know about the dot plot
- Bloomberg Economics expects Fed policy makers to remain firmly committed to the policy glide path they instituted in 2020, even if the economic outlook has improved
- The U.S. economy is bracing for the “revenge spending” phenomenon, which is expected to see a wave of demand for everything from apparel to eating out
- A record-high share of small businesses report trouble filling jobs
Brazil is poised to raise its key interest rate from an all-time low as policy makers look past a shaky economic recovery to fight the fastest inflation in four years.
- Bloomberg Economics expects Brazil’s central bank to lift the Selic rate by 50 basis points to 2.5%, but can’t rule out a sharper increase
- The world’s biggest makers of shipping containers are scrambling to meet a surge in demand for the metal boxes that shuttle some 90% of the goods around the global economy
