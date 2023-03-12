(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve and the Treasury Department are considering an emergency lending program to backstop demands by bank customers to withdraw money, according to people familiar with the matter, as the US seeks to stave off a deeper crisis after SVB Financial Group’s failure.

The measure — which would come in addition to easing terms for the Fed’s discount window — would be made under the the Fed’s emergency lending authority. The Fed has approved invoking that authority and is awaiting final approval from the Treasury.

The changes under discussion were described by people with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be named because the talks are confidential. Representatives for the Fed and Treasury either declined to comment or didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

