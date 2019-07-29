(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day and week started:

The world is on edge as the Federal Reserve prepares to respond this week to anticipation for an interest-rate cut; U.S. jobs day is Friday

Almost three months after their trade talks broke down in acrimony, Chinese and American negotiators meet again in Shanghai this week amid tempered expectations for breakthroughs in their yearlong trade war

The dream of $15 minimum wage by 2025 is getting a reality check: inflation

A few years before the financial crisis, Ajay Kapur started advising investors to bet on the rich. He now says it may be time to unwind that trade

When parents take their children out to dinner, more often than not it’s expected that mom or dad will pick up the tab; when it comes to college, it’s a trickier question

Europe finds out this week just how bad the economy has gotten

Asia’s export slump could be bottoming out, Goldman Sachs analysts reckon

Our early China indicators show the world’s no. 2 economy continued to weaken this month

